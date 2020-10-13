Construction will Bring More Overnight Lane Closures, Stops on I-94 at St. Michael

Drivers should expect overnight lane closures and full closures in both directions on Interstate 94 at Minnesota Highway 241 in St. Michael Oct. 14–15. These closures are necessary to deliver and set beams at the new Highway 241 bridge over the interstate, which will also accommodate six lanes of traffic below.

Beginning at 9 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14 through 7 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, both directions of I-94 at Highway 241 will be reduced to a single lane. Watch for periodic 15-minute stops and full lane closures from 11 p.m. Wednesday through 5 a.m. Thursday.

Drivers should plan ahead and give themselves additional time or seek an alternate route.

Please drive with care in work zones

Slow down when approaching every work zone, then navigate with care and caution.

Stay alert; work zones constantly change.

Watch for workers and slow-moving equipment.

Obey posted speed limits. The fine for a violation in a work zone is $300.

Minimize distractions behind the wheel.

Be patient; expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

Road work continues to be a critical service. MnDOT is committed to protecting the health, safety and well-being of its employees, contractors and all Minnesotans. Crews continue to follow the guidance of state and federal health officials to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

For more information, visit the I-94 Maple Grove to Clearwater project webpage. If you have any questions about the project, please contact the project team at 651-456-8205 or info@i94-mg-clearwater.com.