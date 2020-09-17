Temporary Light Coming at Albertville Intersection

The intersection of Wright County Highway 137 (60th Street Northeast) and MacIver Ave Northeast/MacKenzie Avenue Northeast, just east of I-94 in the Cities of Albertville and Otsego, will be temporarily controlled by a signal system beginning on Monday, Sept. 21.

The signal system is temporary to accommodate hauling from a temporary concrete batch plant for work on I-94 and will be removed in approximately three weeks.

Warning signs alerting drivers to the traffic control change will be placed in advance of the intersection.

If you have any questions, please call or Sara Buermann, Wright County Traffic Engineer, at (763) 682-7391 or email Sara.buermann@co.wright.mn.us.

Info provided by Wright County