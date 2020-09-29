Otsego Race Takes Center Stage at ERCC Forum Oct. 8

With a host of uncontested local races on the ballots around Wright County, the race for City of Otsego Mayor and Council will be one to watch in the coming weeks.

Voters from the county’s fastest-growing community can educate themselves early next month, as the Elk River Area Chamber of Commerce hosts a candidate form that will feature those involved in the race at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 8 at the Otsego Prairie Center.

ERACC will once again be hosting candidate forums for local political races. While the forums are open to the public – due to pandemic restrictions, there is limited seating and those hopeing to attend must pre-register here: https://bit.ly/3mLtXDv

All forums will be recorded and available until November 3rd to assist you when you are ready to vote.

Otsego features a crowded field. Incumbent Mayor Jessica Stockamp will be challenged by fellow council member Tina Goede and newcomer Jacob Denman.

ON council, there are six people running for two spots. Joel Cornell, Jeffrey Dahl, Raman James, Brittany Moores, Corey Tanner and Jason Warehime make up the field, with Tanner and Wareheime as the incumbents.

NOTE: The Elk River Area Chamber does not assume any party affiliation, nor do we endorse any candidate. We are hosting this forum to provide information about the candidates to the general public.

There is only one moderator per forum and they are not functioning in a personal capacity but as a chamber representative. The questions are based on responses from members about topics that are important to them, as business people.

Since this is a public information forum and not a campaign event, we respectively request that all candidates and their supporters not display campaign literature or wear campaign insignia, including signs, buttons or lapel pins during the forum. Candidates are welcome to bring family members and supporters who will regard the other candidate(s) with the same respect they expect that candidate’s family and supporters to use regarding their candidate.