Familiar Names File for St. Michael Mayor as Kasel Moves East

Both Nadine Schoen and Keith Wettschreck have been mainstays in the city of St. Michael, serving on multiple boards and councils, including the St. Michael Planning Commission and St. Michael City Council.

Now, thanks to one big announcement, the two are in a race to lead the community they’ve proudly served.

Current St. Michael Mayor Kevin Kasel announced in July he would not be running for another term, and updated the public in August he’d accepted a new position with Lowe’s, the North Carolina-based hardware retailer. After a stint at Best Buy, Kasel will move near Charlotte, taking him out of the St. Michael community he’s called home over the past two decades.

“It’s home. It’s where we raised our family,” Kasel said of St. Michael. “I’ve been proud to serve here.”

Schoen was instrumental in the city council during her tenure, serving on the I-94 Coalition and representing small businesses. Wettschreck, meanwhile, has set the course of city planning over his tenure, helping with the Planning Commission and serving as a go-to on other boards, eventually landing on council, as well.

They are the only two candidates for Mayor, a two-year term. Wettschreck is not running for city council, so would be off the board were he to lose.

Schoen’s seat on the council expires in 2022. She would vacate the seat should she earn the mayor position.

City Council Sees Loaded Field

Familiar names dot the race for St. Michael City Council as well, as two seats are open here, including Wettschreck’s. Joe Hagerty, appointed to a two-year seat to fill an unfinished term (left by Dunn Bros. owner Matt Kammann), will look for a four-year term as he hopes to continue his role. Hagerty has served on council multiple terms, and, of course, was the longtime sheriff of Wright County.

Cody Gulick is looking to return to the council. He lost his re-election bid two years ago.

Longtime photography business owner Greg Zahler appears on the ballot. He’s joined by community members Sara Murto, Tom Hamilton and Troy Elie. Hamilton has also served on the city’s planning commission.

North Wright County Today will have an Election Preview closer to Nov. 3, 2020.