Absentee Voting Opens Around Minnesota Friday, Sept. 18

With plenty of concerns about long lines on Election Day and speculation about mail-in voting rampant nationally, absentee voting is now open in Wright County and throughout Minnesota as of Friday, Sept. 18.

The Wright County Auditor/Treasurer’s Office provided an update on absentee voting earlier this week.

For those wishing to absentee vote in-person, that process will begin Sept. 18. For a full list of polling place for the county and eight cities that conduct absentee voting, as well as a link to how to print out an absentee ballot application that can be filled out and brought to the polling place, visit the Wright County website. If you are voting at a city hall location, you must live in the precincts covered by that city.

The Auditor/Treasurer’s Office has received more than 12,000 absentee ballot applications and those will start being mailed out to people to fill out and mail in or drop off starting the week of Sept. 21.

Those who wish to vote absentee and don’t want to use the U.S. Postal Service are urged to drop completed ballots off in a dedicated drop box at the front entrance of the Wright County Government Center in Buffalo.