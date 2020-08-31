Stellis Health Adds New Pediatrician at Albertville-St. Michael Location

Kate Schroter, MD, recently joined the Stellis Health – Albertville-St. Michael Clinic. As a pediatrician, Dr. Schroter is dedicated to the health and well-being of all children, the health organization’s leadership team said.

“We’re excited to welcome Dr. Schroter to our medical staff and community,” says Douglas Hanson, MPA, CEO of Stellis Health. “She cares for the physical, mental, and social health of all infants, children and adolescents at our Albertville-St. Michael location.”

“I feel strongly about the importance of preventive medicine and encouraging healthy lifestyles,” says Dr. Schroter. “My goal is to care for children of all ages with respect, compassion, and love.”

Dr. Schroter completed her residency at the University of Illinois College of Medicine in Peoria. She attended medical school at Southern Illinois University and completed her Bachelor degree at Texas A&M University.

“Family ties initially brought me to Minnesota, but I quickly fell in love with the community and opportunities this area has to offer,” says Dr. Schroter. “I enjoy spending time outdoors running, hiking, and kayaking. I also like to read and write and enjoy being creative with painting, crafting, and baking.”

To schedule an appointment with Dr. Schroter or any of our pediatric specialists, call 763.684.8300. To learn more, go to stellishealth.com.