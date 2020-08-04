LaBeaux Avenue in Albertville Set to Close at I-94 Bridge

Area drivers and commuters should be prepared for closures in both directions on Wright County Highway 19, named LaBeaux Avenue in Albertville, under the Interstate 94 bridge starting Wednesday, Aug. 5.

The closure will take place as crews safely demolish the old I-94 bridge over County 19.

Crews will close the northbound side of the road beginning Wednesday, Aug. 5, at the I-94 bridge through Fri, Aug. 7. Southbound County 19 will close nightly from 8 p.m. to 10 a.m. Here are the detours for the road closure:

Northbound Co. Rd. 19 Detour: Northbound Co. Rd. 19 to Co. Rd. 37 to the westbound I-94 local access road to Co. Rd. 19

Southbound Co. Rd. 19 Detour: Southbound Co. Rd. 19 to westbound I-94 to Co. Rd. 18/Fenning Ave. to eastbound I-94 to Co. Rd. 19

This detour adds 13 miles round trip. Please plan ahead and give yourself additional time.

In addition, Wright County has been working on reconstructing County Road 19 and County Road 38 in Albertville. On Monday, Aug. 3, County Road 19 closed in both directions between Lamplight Drive and 70th Street.

Northbound traffic will detour to Co. Rd. 37 to Maciver Avenue Northeast to County Road 38 to County Road 19. Southbound traffic will detour to County Road 38 to Maciver Avenue Northeast to County Road 37 to County Road 19. The detour will be in place for approximately eight weeks. For more information, visit Wright County’s project website.

Please drive with care in work zones:

Slow down when approaching every work zone, then navigate with care and caution

Stay alert; work zones constantly change

Watch for workers and slow moving equipment

Obey posted speed limits. Fine for a violation in a work zone is $300.

Minimize distractions behind the wheel

Be patient; expect delays, especially during peak travel times

Road work continues to be a critical service. MnDOT is committed to protecting the health, safety and well-being of its employees, contractors and all Minnesotans. Crews continue to follow the guidance of state and federal health officials to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

For more information, email the project team at: info@i94-mg-clearwater.com

Call the project hotline at: 651-456-8205

For real-time travel information anywhere in Minnesota visit 511mn.org or dial 5-1-1