Wright County Surpasses 500 Coronavirus Cases, Must Remain Vigilant

Courtesy Wright County Public Health

On March 13, Wright County Public Health learned of its first COVID-19 case. Now, four months later, the county has passed 500 cases since the pandemic started and unfortunately five members of our community have died due to COVID-19.

Since the beginning of July there has been a noticeable increase of cases in Wright County. Some are tied to working environments, living situations, or bars or restaurants, providing evidence that community transmission of COVID-19 is happening.

Now is the time for us to be as active in preventing the spread of COVID-19 as we were at the start of this pandemic, if not more. With the growth in cases comes an opportunity for us to analyze data to guide our response efforts.

We have developed a dashboard where you can access local and factual data that is specific to Wright County. We encourage you to use this resource if you would like to continue tracking what is happening locally. It can be viewed via your home computer or on a mobile device by visiting the Wright County Public Health Coronavirus page.

It is our plan to update this interactive resource by 1 p.m. each Thursday. Some of the data you can find on our dashboard include: the age range of cases, number of cases by zip code (if there are more than 10 cases), daily and cumulative case count, etc.

For perspective, below you will find total COVID-19 case and death numbers for Minnesota, United States, and worldwide (as of July 15th):

Minnesota: 43,742 cases and 1,518 deaths

United States: 3,448,625 cases and 136,493 deaths

Worldwide: 13,360,401 cases and 580,038 deaths

Please continue taking precautions to limit the spread of the disease; wash your hands, cover your cough, wear a face covering, and stay home and out of public spaces if you are sick.

We don’t know what the next week, month or year holds as we try to live in the midst of a pandemic. It truly does take us all working together to stop this virus and protect one another.