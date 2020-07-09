Traffic Changes Hit Interstate 94 Between St. Michael, Albertville

Motorists traveling on westbound I-94 through Albertville will notice some lane configuration changes beginning this week. Traffic will be shifted onto local access roads so that crews can reconstruct eastbound I-94 this construction season.

Traffic will be routed off westbound I-94 at Wright Co. Rd. 37 (exit ramp 202). Motorists will then travel west on the local access road, which runs parallel to the interstate for approximately one mile. Traffic will return to westbound I-94 at Wright Co. Rd. 19 (entrance ramp 201), west of the Albertville Outlet Mall.

Two westbound lanes will remain available to traffic at all times, but motorists should plan for reduced speed through the area. This traffic pattern will remain in place through November.

Please drive with care in work zones:

Slow down when approaching every work zone, then navigate with care and caution

Stay alert; work zones constantly change

Watch for workers and slow-moving equipment

Obey posted speed limits. Fine for a violation in a work zone is $300.

Minimize distractions behind the wheel

Be patient; expect delays, especially during peak travel times

Road work continues to be a critical service. MnDOT is committed to protecting the health, safety and well-being of its employees, contractors and all Minnesotans. Crews continue to follow the guidance of state and federal health officials to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

More about this project

MnDOT is making improvements to a 39-mile stretch of I-94 between Maple Grove and Clearwater, that includes more travel lanes, rebuilt bridges, improved drainage and the resurfacing of deteriorating pavement. Additionally, a new interchange is being constructed on I-94 near the city of Dayton. The improvements will reduce congestion, improve safety, improve freight movement, enhance economic vitality and provide a smoother ride for users of I-94. The project began in 2019 and is expected to be complete by 2021.

For more information about this project, visit the I-94 Maple Grove to Clearwater project website at: mndot.gov/i94-mg-clearwater.

Email the project team at: info@i94-mg-clearwater.com

Call the project hotline at: 651-456-8205

