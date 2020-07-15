Ditto’s Bar in St. Michael Latest to Close Temporarily for COVID Cleaning

Ditto’s Bar – the popular and longtime hangout on one of St. Michael’s main thoroughfares – is the latest establishment to close due to COVID-19.

Ditto’s announced Wednesday, July 15 that it would close temporarily for a cleaning and sanitizing. No one tested positive, the establishment shared on social media, but the precautionary closure is necessary.

Here’s the announcement:

Outlaw Grill Closes Up

Meanwhile, things are more permanent for Outlaw Grill in Albertville, which took over the old Prairie Run Cafe just last year.

Outlaw announced earlier this month it would be closing down the Albertville restaurant, and returning to its food truck roots.

The popular Tex-Mex and Barbecue joint will be rolling around the area, owners said.

Outlaw is the first Albertville restaurant business to officially modify due to the COVID-19 closures that impacted dozens in the food service industry last spring.