Benefit to Honor Erin Remme in Albertville This Sunday

Albertville’s Millennium Dance Company will host a benefit in honor of Erin Remme and her family at their studio this Sunday, July 26, from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Remme, who resided in Albertville until her death last month of stage 4 metastatic breast cancer, has a daughter who dances at MDC.





The benefit will feature a variety of dance classes and private lessons for kids ages kindergarten and up. Classes offered include hip hop, contemporary, stretch & flex, tap, jazz funk, and pilates reformer classes for ages 12 through adult. Sign-ups for the dance classes are located on Millennium’s web site. Registrants need to create an account on the site’s Parent Portal to view and register for classes.

Beyond dancing, the benefit will feature a silent auction from 10 a.m.-6:15 p.m., and food trucks and treats for sale outside of the studio.



Proceeds from the benefit will go to Remme’s husband, Josh, and their three young children. Attendees are encouraged to collect their spare change around the house, which will be donated to Coins for a Cure in Remme’s name. Millennium Dance will make an additional donation to METAvivor, also in Remme’s name. During her 3.5 years battling stage 4 breast cancer, Remme raised over $550,000 for METAvivor, the only nonprofit organization that puts 100 percent of every donation toward funding stage 4 breast cancer research.



Please note that masks must be worn indoors at the event, in accordance with Minnesota’s new mask mandate. Dancers will not have to wear their masks while participating in classes or lessons.

“Erin was a tremendous member of our community and dance family, truly a Wonder Woman who stood up to fight hard against metastatic stage 4 breast cancer,” MDC owner, Jayme Stedman, said. “We are honored to continue carrying her torch, and to continue raising money for METAvivor, as well as for the Remme family during this difficult time. When our dance family is in need, we use our gifts to help in every way we can.”