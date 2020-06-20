STMA Superintendent Recognized for Professionalism

The St. Michael-Albertville school district superintendent, Dr. Ann-Marie Foucault, recently received an award for professionalism from the Minnesota Association of School Administrators (MASA) Region VI.





The Professionalism award goes to a leader who serves as an example of the role of a superintendent, who represents the position of the superintendent effectively in local, regional, and statewide efforts, and who is a positive influence and advocate for students within his or her school district.



“Ann-Marie represents the superintendency in a professional manner in all arenas,” MASA Region VI Chair, Andy Almos, said. “She is held in high regard within her school district and community. She also models high levels of professionalism at all times and in all aspects of her role. She is someone who exemplifies professionalism. She is consistent in her focus on student success and boundless energy to pursue excellence for her students, staff and community.”

Foucault said she was surprised and honored to receive the award.