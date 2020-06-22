St. Michael Daze and Knights Scrapped for 2020

The show in St. Michael won’t go on.

Despite slowing numbers with the spread of COVID-19, the potential for a coronavirus outbreak has the St. Michael Daze and Knights Committee looking to 2021, and making the move to cancel this year’s community celebration.

The announcement was made Thursday, June 18.

Here’s the release from Daze and Knights:

The fireworks show is pending. If approved, it would be held on Aug. 7 at dusk.

This would have been the 14th run of the event, which was reborn in 2006.