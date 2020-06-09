ISD 728 Teachers, Artists Help Brighten Minneapolis Area Hit by Riots

The string of businesses with plywood covering windows in south Minneapolis was an eyesore and a reminder of the unrest and unruly behavior that highlighted the first week of June.

But out of darkness often comes light. And one person’s piece of plywood can be another person’s canvas.

Check out this story about ISD 728 teachers from Otsego, Zimmerman, Rogers and Elk River, along with several students, creating a new world in what looked like a war zone just days ago.