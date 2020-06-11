Interstate 94 Construction Proceeds, Major Closures in Maple Grove Next Week

MnDOT wants to update drivers on major traffic impacts in the Maple Grove area as crews continue to resurface eastbound Interstate 94.

Beginning at 1 a.m. Monday, June 15, the ramps to and from Maple Grove Parkway and eastbound I-94 will close. These ramp closures will continue through Sun, July 26. Here’s the detour for the ramp closures:

Maple Grove Pkwy. to eastbound I-94 Detour: Maple Grove Pkwy. to 93rd Ave. to Elm Creek Blvd. to Weaver Lake Rd. to eastbound I-94

Eastbound I-94 to Maple Grove Pkwy. Detour: Eastbound I-94 to eastbound Hwy 610 to Maple Grove Pkwy.



The closure is necessary to allow crews to resurface the ramps and improve pedestrian crossings.

Weaver Lake Rd. to eastbound I-94 loop ramp HOV lane closure begins June 22

Starting Mon, June 22, the HOV lane (left lane) on the loop ramp from Weaver Lake Rd. to eastbound I-94 will close. Only westbound traffic on Weaver Lake Rd. has access to the loop ramp. All other traffic must use the eastbound I-94 entrance ramp on the south side of Weaver Lake Rd. This lane configuration will continue through Wed, July 22.

Construction activities continue between St. Michael and Clearwater

Here’s what you can expect as you navigate these work zones:

St. Michael to Monticello

Westbound I-94 lanes are shifted to the widened outside lanes between Hwy 241 and exit 202. Two lanes are available at all times. These lane shifts will be in place through November while crews work to resurface eastbound I-94.

Monticello to Clearwater

I-94 is intermittently reduced to a single lane in both directions between Hwy 25 and Hwy 24 through June. Crews plan to shift all four lanes of traffic to eastbound I-94 in July.

Please drive with care in work zones:

Slow down when approaching every work zone, then navigate with care and caution

Stay alert; work zones constantly change

Watch for workers and slow moving equipment

Obey posted speed limits. Fine for a violation in a work zone is $300.

Minimize distractions behind the wheel

Be patient; expect delays, especially during peak travel times

Road work continues to be a critical service. MnDOT is committed to protecting the health, safety and well-being of its employees, contractors and all Minnesotans. Crews continue to follow the guidance of state and federal health officials to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

More about this project

We are making improvements to a 39-mile stretch of I-94 between Maple Grove and Clearwater, that includes more travel lanes, rebuilt bridges, improved drainage and the resurfacing of deteriorating pavement. Additionally, a new interchange is being constructed on I-94 near the city of Dayton. The improvements will reduce congestion, improve safety, improve freight movement, enhance economic vitality and provide a smoother ride for users of I-94. The project began in 2019 and is expected to be complete by 2021.

For more information about this project, visit the I-94 Maple Grove to Clearwater project website at: mndot.gov/i94-mg-clearwater.

Stay connected