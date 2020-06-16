BREAKING: Fire Levels Business in Hanover Industrial Park

Multiple fire departments were called to the Hanover Industrial Park around 7 p.m. Monday, June 15 after the sky filled with smoke thanks to a fire in the 11000 block of Lamont Avenue Northeast.

The pole shed is registered – according to Wright County records t0 Thomas and Sandra Sleypen, former owners of T&S Trucking. But neighbors said the couple had retired, and a new trucking operation was working out of the area.

Black smoke filled the air, propelled by high winds. Neighboring businesses watched as departments from Hanover, St. Michael and Albertville fought the fire. Buffalo Fire Department was also called in support.

The fire was under control after about an hour, but crews from the Albertville ladder truck – via the air – and St. Michael Fire and Hanover Fire on the ground knocked down hot spots and worked to control burning tires and fuel. Wright County deputies also assisted on scene with crowd control and traffic, as well as on site with investigation.

It’s unknown if anyone was hurt in the blaze. North Wright County Today will provide updates and a report when and if they become available.