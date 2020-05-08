State Department of Education Recommends Virtual Graduation in MN

Meetings, classes and even shopping, to much of an extent, have all moved into “virtual” realms with the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak.

With Minnesota topping 500 deaths and testing/illness and hospitalization still rising in early May, the Minnesota Department of Education is recommending school districts conduct graduation commencement ceremonies for the Class of 2020 in much the same way.

MDE issued its statement Friday, May 8, stating large gatherings for any commencement ceremonies – in a gym or outside – should not be conducted this year in order to protect graduates, staff and families. Despite the appeal of a “fresh air” approach, MDE said the Minnesota Department of Health advises against the stadium ceremonies because of the close proximity and large numbers many schools would be looking at.

The report states:

“The safest way to observe graduation/commencement is for everyone to stay home. Indoor graduations and ceremonies held outside in stadiums and football fields are not permitted.