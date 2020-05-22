Maple Lake, Annandale Churches Hit by COVID-19

In a stark contrast to the Archdiocese’s move to open churches to the public, a Wright County church is dealing with a number of COVID 19 cases, according to a letter released by the parish’s pastor.

Fr. John Meyer announced Wednesday, May 20 that priest Fr. Andrew Stueve and a “handful of parishioners” from St. Ignatius – located in Annandale – had tested positive for COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

Fr. Meyer and Fr. Stueve also serve at the Church of St. Timothy in Maple Lake, which is the home church for the Maple Lake-Annandale parish.

“This comes as a major surprise to us, as we have tried to respect the guidelines of the CDC and social distancing and the MDH to the best of our ability. While I’m hopeful that this presents minimal risk to all of you, I wanted to share so that you were aware and could be especially attentive to any symptoms that might develop, if you have recently interacted with any of the clergy, served at one of the Masses that were live-streamed, or were present at Saint Ignatius for the flower distribution,” Fr. Meyer said in his note, released on Facebook.

