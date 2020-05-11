Interstate 94 Complete Lane Shifts Set to Begin Tuesday, May 12

Information provided by MnDOT

The Minnesota Department of Transportation and construction partners are ready to start work resurfacing eastbound Interstate 94. Drivers should prepare for major lane and ramp changes on the freeway between Rogers and Maple Grove. Motorists on eastbound I-94 that plan to exit in Maple Grove will need to plan ahead and make sure they are in the correct lane when in Rogers.

On the evening of Tue, May 12, eastbound lanes between Minnesota Highway 101 in Rogers and the I-94/494/694 interchange (“Fish Lake” interchange) in Maple Grove will be separated. Three lanes will be available at all times. Motorists will need to decide which lane to take before Highway 101. The left two lanes will be through lanes with no on/off access to local roads until the I-94/494/694 interchange. The right lane will provide local access to exits at Hwy 610, Maple Grove Parkway, or Weaver Lake Rd.

This lane configuration means motorists have three lanes of traffic on both eastbound and westbound I-94. The lane shifts will be in place through November.

The lanes are being moved to existing and temporary lanes so crews can rebuild eastbound I-94 between Hwy 101 and the I-94/494/694 interchange.

Traffic impacts in 2020

Here are a few things to be aware of as construction begins on I-94:

Lane widths will be reduced to 11 feet

Crews will work both nighttime and daytime hours

Speed limit has been reduced in some areas to 60 mph

Traffic delays and backups in the work areas should be expected throughout the construction season. Motorists are advised to plan ahead and allow extra time to reach their destinations.

The Elm Creek Rest Area in Maple Grove is open to truckers only until further notice

For a list of all current traffic impacts in the Maple Grove to Rogers area visit the project website.

Please drive with care in work zones:

Slow down when approaching every work zone, then navigate with care and caution

Stay alert; work zones constantly change

Watch for workers and slow-moving equipment

Obey posted speed limits. Fine for a violation in a work zone is $300.

Minimize distractions behind the wheel

Be patient; expect delays, especially during peak travel times

MnDOT road work has been identified as a critical service in Governor Tim Walz’s Stay at Home executive order and will continue. MnDOT is working to be as flexible as possible with scheduling during this period of lower traffic volumes to keep projects moving forward in a timely manner. Following guidance from state health officials and to prevent further spread of COVID-19, crews will maintain social distancing practices while working.

More about this project

MnDOT is making improvements to a 39-mile stretch of I-94 between Maple Grove and Clearwater, which includes more travel lanes, rebuilt bridges, improved drainage and the resurfacing of deteriorating pavement. Additionally, a new interchange is being constructed on I-94 near the city of Dayton. The improvements will reduce congestion, improve safety, improve freight movement, enhance economic vitality and provide a smoother ride for users of I-94. Work will take place between 2019 and 2021.

For more information about this project, visit the I-94 Maple Grove to Clearwater project website.

Questions?

Email the project team at: info@i94-mg-clearwater.com

Call the project hotline at: 651-456-8205

For real-time travel information anywhere in Minnesota visit 511mn.org or dial 5-1-1