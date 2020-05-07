Freeze Warnings in Effect as Cold Snap Hits Wright County

Headed fishing for the weekend? Don’t forget to cover those new decorative plants, or, worse yet, tomato plants. It’s going to get chilly around these parts.

A low temperature of 29 degrees is forecast for the extremely early morning of Friday, May 8. For the record, the coldest temperature recorded on May 7 and 8 is 27 degrees, set in 1885. A repeat is on tap for early Saturday morning, with a freeze warning in place for both days in some areas, a warning for tonight and watch for Friday/Saturday in others.

While shattering a 135-year-old record probably isn’t in many people’s plans this weekend, it’s not a total wash. The chance of rain has dropped from high probability (forecast earlier this week) to just 20 percent in our area on Saturday and Sunday, with high temperatures in the low to mid-50s. For those fishing close to home, it should be a stellar “opener” for walleye, Northern pike, and other “game” fish.

However, leave the firewood at home. A definite lack of moisture these past few weeks have many areas in “red flag” warnings up north, while “Extreme” conditions are forecast here at home. There is a high risk of wildfires through next week until rain dominates the forecast on May 14.

Here’s the weather warning from the National Weather Service in Chanhassen: