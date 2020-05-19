Filing for Wright County Public Office Begins Today

Compiled from Wright County news services

The candidate filing period for federal, state and county offices opened today, May 19, 2020 and ends at 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 2, as the 2020 local elections officially get underway.

A complete affidavit of candidacy and applicable filing fee must be received by the deadline.

Residents interested in filing for state or county office with the Wright County Auditor/Treasurer’s Office may file their affidavit of candidacy and filing fee using one of these methods:

Mail or Delivery Service Wright County Auditor/Treasurer, 10 – 2nd St NW, Rm 230, Buffalo, MN 55313

Dropbox at front entrance of Government Center

Appointment Call 763-682-7671 or email elections@co.wright.mn.us to schedule an in-person appointment

Electronic Email affidavit of candidacy to elections@co.wright.mn.us Securely pay filing fee electronically Processing fee applies



Candidate filings are entered into the Secretary of State’s system upon receipt and can be verified by visiting the Candidate Filing search page. (There is a slight time delay from when the affidavit is entered and the information appears on the search page.)

The candidate filing packet is available here in an electronic format.

Links to candidate filing information can be found at the Minnesota Secretary of State website at https://www.sos.state.mn.us/election-administration-campaigns/become-a-candidate/

For the link to the affidavit of candidacy, click here: https://www.sos.state.mn.us/media/1027/affidavit-of-candidacy.pdf

For the link to securely pay the filing fee electronically, click here: https://swp.paymentsgateway.net/co/default.aspx?pg_api_login_id=I5mExBKyS2

For the link to the candidate filing search page, click here: https://www.sos.state.mn.us/election-administration-campaigns/data-maps/candidate-filings/