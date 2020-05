Wright County investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying a thief after a “smash and grab” in Otsego over the holiday weekend.

The incident, which occurred at the Riverview Liquorette, 15682 90th St NE, Otsego, occurred Sunday, May 24 after store hours.

Anyone with any information on the suspect – a white male – should call the non-emergency line at the sheriff’s office, 763-682-7879.