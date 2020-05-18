Wright County Arrests Listed for Period Ending on May 11

The Wright County Sheriff’s Office has reported the following arrests for the period ending May 11, 2020.

Those named in the report have been arrested and charged. Charges do not presume guilt until the person named has appeared in court and/or paid the fine associated with their arrest.

On May 4, Teresa Marie Morrow, 29, of Bloomington, was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for theft violations.

On May 4, Michael Alen Thunborg, no permanent address, was arrested in Sherburne County on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violations.

On May 4, Randy Leonard Tellock, 55, of Loretto, was arrested in Wadena County on a Wright County warrant for violation of a domestic abuse no contact order.

On May 4, Robert James Fast, 49, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on the charges of 4th degree and 5th degree assault.

On May 4, Kyle Edgar Wilson, 34, of St. Cloud, was arrested in Clearwater on a St. Louis County warrant for violation of an order for protection.

On May 5, Cody Daniel Bechtold, 28, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on the charges of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of stolen property and counterfeit currency and Wright County and Grant County warrants for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.

On May 5, Sara Jean Anderson, 33, of Hoffman, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of felon in possession of a firearm and a Wright County warrant for driving after revocation violation.

On May 5, Daniel George Edward Fuller, 38, of Minnetonka, was arrested in Clearwater on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and 3rd degree DWI refusal to test.

On May 5, Alexander Robert Berthelsen, 27, of Montrose, was arrested in Buffalo on Wright County and Hennepin County warrants for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.

On May 6, Abdifatah Mohamed Ahmed, 26, of St. Cloud, was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for 2nd degree DWI violations.

On May 6, Jodi Lee Anderson, 48, of Clearwater, was arrested in Chatham Township on a Wright County warrant for false information to law enforcement violations.

On May 6, Adam Michael Bachand, 38, of Clearwater, was arrested in Chatham Township on a Mille Lacs County warrant for 4th degree DWI violations.

On May 6, Todd David Jensen, 53, of Foley, was arrested in Otsego on a MN Department of Corrections warrant for a parole violation.

On May 7, Paris Dashawn Grear, 30, of Brooklyn Park, was arrested in Sherburne County on Wright County, Carver County and Dakota County warrants for theft.

On May 7, Nickolas Delray Williams, 28, of Delano, was arrested in Montrose on the charge of violation of an order for protection.

On May 8, Laura Kae Badeaux, 38, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for possession of pornographic work.

On May 8, Andrew James Sebek, 30, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on a Wright County warrant for violation of an order for protection.

On May 8, Amanda Louise Graves, 40, of Buffalo, was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for 3rd degree DWI violations.

On May 8, Dustin Oliver Swanick, 34, of Buffalo, was arrested in St. Michael on a Wright County warrant for possession of pornographic work.

On May 8, Derek Doren Kuchenmeister, 43, of Waverly, was arrested in Waverly on the charge of domestic assault.

On May 8, Zachariah Adam Yamauchi, 31, of St. Cloud, was arrested in Clearwater on a Dakota County warrant for domestic assault.

On May 9, Nicole Amy Hoffman, 21, of Clearwater, was arrested in Clearwater on a MN Department of Corrections warrant for a parole violation.

On May 9, Duane David Lahn, 63, of Rogers, was arrested in Otsego on the charge of domestic assault.

On May 9, Chandler Benjamin Welle, 21, of Sauk Rapids, was arrested in Monticello on the charges of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and 2nd degree DWI.

On May 10, Jon Lee Hagen, 62, of Otsego, was arrested in Otsego on the charge of 4th degree criminal sexual conduct.

There were 9 Property Damage Accidents, 2 Personal Injury Accidents, 3 Hit and Run Accidents and 4 Car Deer Accidents.

There were 4 arrests for DWI, No Underage Consumption arrests, No School Bus Stop Arm Violations and 48 tickets for miscellaneous traffic violations reported this week.