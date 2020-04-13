Wright County Sees First Death to COVID-19

The Minnesota Department of Health has announced the first confirmed death of a Wright County resident due to COVID-19. The person died Thursday, April 9, just two days after testing positive and being diagnosed with COVID-19, the infection caused by the novel coronavirus.

As of Monday, April 13, Wright County has 17 confirmed COVID-19 cases, ranging from age 26 to 89.

The county’s department of health said the average age of those infected is about 54. Ten of the cases are women, while seven are men. Two of the Wright County cases are residents of senior care communities.

The state, due to privacy act reasons, does not share information about the deceased beyond daily reports, found here on the county’s website.