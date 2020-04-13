Wright County Roadwork in Albertville Outlet Mall Area Underway

A major reconstruction project along Wright County Highways 19 and 39 is underway this week, widening LaBeaux Avenue to the north the Albertville Premium Outlet area and reconfigure major intersections along County Road 38 – or 70th Street Northeast – along the Albertville/Otsego border.

Construction of County Highway 38 and Highway 19 in Albertville and Otsego began today, Monday, April 13th, 2020. The county will be posting detours of traffic and lane restrictions during different phases of construction. The project will last until November 2020.

The two highways will be redesigned and reconstructed in five phases. The first stage will be on 70th Street (County 38), with roundabouts at Labeuax and MacIver avenues. That will close the east-west roadway, detouring traffic via 65th Street Northeast and County Road 137 in Albertville.

Stage 2 and 3 will move work to widening LaBeaux on the Albertville/Otsego border.

Mathiowetz Construction Company of Sleepy Eye, Minnesota is the prime contractor that will be constructing the improvements.