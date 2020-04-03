Wright County Offers Mental Health Resources During COVID-19

Living through a public health emergency such as COVID-19 can be extremely stressful.

It is common to feel anxious, be afraid for the health and safety of yourself and loved ones, or feel overwhelmed by the constant, rapidly changing, and often conflicting information on social media and other news channels.

When experiencing these feelings, helpful steps to take include:

· Take control of the situation: Take time to understand how the disease spreads and practice safety measures. Wash your hands, cover your cough and sneeze, clean and disinfect high-touch surfaces each day, and stay home if you are not feeling well.

· Don’t accept everything you read or hear: Get your information from trusted sources. Follow Wright County Public Health, Minnesota Department of Health, and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

· Develop an emotional support system: Stay connected to your loved ones through phone calls and FaceTime, find new ways to show people you care while practicing distancing, and spread positive messages through social media, cards, and phone calls.

· Maintain a familiar routine: Take care of your basic needs, find times to rest, eat healthy food, stay hydrated, and engage in physical activity. If possible, spend time outside.

Taking steps to recognize and deal with stress, invest in self-care, and safely stay connected with others can help people develop a sense of control and normalcy over an otherwise confusing situation.

If you or a loved one are experiencing a mental health crisis, call the Mental Health Crisis Line at 320-253-5555. This service, offered by Central Minnesota Mental Health Center, includes a 24-hour crisis response phone line, crisis screening, mobile outreach, and safety planning.

People in need of food, household items, or other resources should visit the County’s website or text or call 763-682-7607.