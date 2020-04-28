Wright County Arrests Listed for Week of April 20

The Wright County Sherriff’s Office listed the following arrests the week of April 20. Those named here have been arrested and/or charged on the following offenses, but have not been tried or found guilty in county court. Those that have paid fees on charges have admitted guilt, per state law.

On April 20, Nicholas Theodore Kelley, 34, of Winsted, was arrested in Buffalo on a MN Department of Corrections warrant for a parole violation.

On April 20, Brandon Lee Nagel, 38, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on a Brown County warrant for theft.

On April 21, Jeremy Craig Degel, 34, of Champlin, was arrested in Otsego on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.

On April 21, Zachary David Needham, 37, of Wayzata, was arrested in Delano on the charge of 1st degree possession of a controlled substance with the intent to sell.

On April 21, Junell Christine Gravelle, 35, of Watertown, was arrested in Delano on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.

On April 22, Jessica Tara Reed, 38, of St. Cloud, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of false information to law enforcement.

On April 22, Brad Jules Krekelberg, 42, of St. Paul, was arrested in Otsego on the charge of 2nd degree possession of a controlled substance.

On April 22, Kenneth Leroy Purinton, 49, of Howard Lake, was arrested in Howard Lake on a Wright County warrant for stalking violations.

On April 22, Nicholas Lawrence Nystul, 20, of Rockford, was arrested in Rockford on the charges of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and 3rd degree DWI.

On April 22, Dawn Renee Girtz, 61, of Becker, was arrested in Monticello on a Wright County apprehension and detention order for theft violations.

On April 22, Jeremy Alan Hillukka, 41, of Wadena, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of domestic assault.

On April 23, Douglas Lawson Foster, 40, of Maple Grove, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of violation of an order for protection.

On April 23, Nathan Earl Robb, 29, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of driving after cancellation inimical to public safety and a Hennepin County warrant for 2nd degree DWI.

On April 23, Justin Lee Samuelson, 35, of Otsego, was arrested in Otsego on the charge of violation of a harassment restraining order.

On April 24, Shayann Rae Peterson, 46, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of violation of an order for protection.

On April 24, Alejandro Palacios Salomon, 31, of Annandale, was arrested in Annandale on Wright County and Hennepin County warrants for driving after revocation inimical to public safety.

On April 24, Shane Kelley Durand, 25, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on a Wright County apprehension and detention order for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.

On April 24, Christopher Michael Schwartz, 18, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on the charges of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and introduction of contraband into a correctional facility.

On April 25, Jeremy Alan Berg, 33, of Bellevue, OH, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.

On April 25, Julie Ann-Marie Hanson, 45, of Plymouth, was arrested in Rockford on Wright County and Anoka County warrants for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.

On April 25, Kerensa Carlee Williams, 32, of Montrose, was arrested in Montrose on the charge of domestic assault.

On April 25, Dale John LaFave, 50, of Maple Lake, was arrested in Stearns County on Wright County warrants for terroristic threats, 2nd degree burglary, 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and driving after revocation violations.

On April 26, Jessica Lavay Streich, 34, no permanent address, was arrested in Delano on Wright County and Hennepin County warrants for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.

On April 26, Mandy Jo Kapellusch, 41, of Howard Lake, was arrested in Howard Lake on the charge of domestic assault.

On April 26, Sean Patrick Strohmayer, 23, of Champlin, was arrested in Rockford Township on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.

On April 27, Michael John Walker, 52, of Waverly, was arrested in Waverly on the charge of domestic assault by strangulation.

There were 11 Property Damage Accidents, 5 Personal Injury Accidents, 3 Hit and Run Accidents and 5 Car Deer Accidents.

There were 2 arrests for DWI, No Underage Consumption arrests, No School Bus Stop Arm Violations and 35 tickets for miscellaneous traffic violations reported this week.