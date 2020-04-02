VIDEO: NWCT Hosts New Series – COVID 19 Response from Community Leaders

North Wright County Today publisher Mike Schoemer announces the first in a set of interviews with business owners, leaders, and residents from our NWCT communities amid the COVID-19 crisis in this video series.

First up are leaders from Albertville, Otsego and St. Michael. Albertville City Administrator Adam Nafstad, Otsego Mayor Jessica Stockcamp and St. Michael City Administrator Steve Bot talk parks, social distancing, supporting local business and much more.

North Wright County Today Video Series – COVID 19 from Mike Schoemer on Vimeo.

Stay tuned for more videos with leaders in finance, youth sports, physical and mental health and local business.