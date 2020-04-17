NWCT Video Series: Comfort Matters Pushes Effort to Support Stylists, Salons and More

As restaurants, salons and other businesses were shuttered due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the state’s orders to social distance, Comfort Matters owner Corey Hickmann started thinking about the impact on local merchants.

“I was on a call – actually with you – and some other businesses,” he told NWCT founder Mike Schoemer in an interview this week, “and the ideas just started coming.”

Hickmann and his team at Comfort Matters started by rolling out their fleet of vans and delivering some essentials – but thought of different resources and methods they could help support the business community.

Check out our conversation, and how Hickmann and his team have now raised thousands for stylists across the Northwest Suburban area – and how this idea is starting to rollout nationally.

Heros don’t always wear capes.