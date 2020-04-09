North Wright County Today Video Series: COVID-19 Response from Financial Leaders

North Wright County Today publisher Mike Schoemer announces the first in a set of interviews with business owners, leaders, and residents from our NWCT communities amid the COVID-19 crisis in this video series.

Next up in this series – a bit of financial discussion as we face uncertain times in our economy. Nick Shultz, President of Community Development Bank, Mark Hesser of Amec Mortgage Services and Tove Licthy of Edward Jones weigh in on new loan programs, surviving the volatile markets and maybe taking advantage of this hard reset.