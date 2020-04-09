North Wright County Today

Local news for St. Michael, Albertville, Otsego and Hanover

North Wright County Today Video Series: COVID-19 Response from Financial Leaders

A series of Zoom conversations with the people who are here to help in our communities with services, advice and more.

By

North Wright County Today publisher Mike Schoemer announces the first in a set of interviews with business owners, leaders, and residents from our NWCT communities amid the COVID-19 crisis in this video series.

Next up in this series – a bit of financial discussion as we face uncertain times in our economy. Nick Shultz, President of Community Development Bank, Mark Hesser of Amec Mortgage Services and Tove Licthy of Edward Jones weigh in on new loan programs, surviving the volatile markets and maybe taking advantage of this hard reset.

Leave a Review or Comment

Contribute a post | Submit for Events Calendar