Nine STMA Knights Submit Letters on National Signing Day

Compiled by STMA Activities Director Keith Cornell

Despite not being physically able to gather for our annual spring signing day, the STMA Coaches Association and Activities Department wanted to recognize those seniors who have committed to continue their academic and athletic careers at the next level.

This is a small way we can honor those seniors who maybe did not even get to compete in their final spring season.

“We look forward to continue watching these outstanding student-athletes compete at the next level,” said Keith Cornell, high school activities director.

A tribute to these athletes, created by STMA Junior Jude Adams, can be found on YouTube here.

Taylor Dixon: Girls Soccer at St. Catherine University (St. Paul, MN)

Coach Megan Johnson: “Taylor is an all-around great kid and student athlete. She was instrumental in the success of the Lady Knights this fall. Her worth ethic, key goal scoring opportunities, and team first attitude is commendable. We are so proud of all Taylor has accomplished and are very excited for Taylor to play soccer at the next level!”

Adam Flammang: Boys Hockey at Bemidji State University (Bemidji, MN)

Coach Jerr Johnson: “Adam is a tremendous hockey player that accomplished many amazing things over his four years. Adam helped our team earn our first state tournament appearance, he set many of the all-time scoring records at STMA, but most importantly, he was a student-athlete with great character. He left a legacy at STMA hockey and he will go on to do the same in all of his endeavors after high school.”

Erin Jensen: Girls Soccer at Concordia College (Moorhead, MN)

Coach Cailyn McCauley: “Erin is an all-around awesome person and athlete. Erin is always looking for ways to become the best athlete she can be and is willing to put in the hard work and dedication needed to become the best she can be. The Cobbers are gaining a good one!”

Jordan Krupke: Baseball at Bethel University (St. Paul, MN)

Coach Paul Schumm: “Jordan has a great work ethic and is always the last to leave practice or games to make sure everything is cleaned up. Jordan is also one of the biggest jokesters on the team.”

Megan Krushke: Volleyball at University of Mary (Bismarck, ND)

Coach Tammy Cornillez: “Megan Kruschke will be an asset to the UMary volleyball program. She not only participated on the STMA Varsity, but was an integral part of building a program and establishing a culture of selflessness, resilience, hard work for the past two years. She is an example and role model of a hard-working and dedicated teammate. In the 2018 season, she totaled 105 Digs and in the 2019 season, she totaled 181 Digs and 20 Service Aces. I can not say enough about this young woman who shines even without a spotlight. She is dedicated to her dreams. I am proud of her and I am excited to see her continue to grow and develop.”

Carl Leuer: Wrestling at Augsburg University (Minneapolis, MN)

Coach Josh Joriman: “Carl is a one-of-a-kind type of young man. He is incredibly hard working, dedicated, and selfless. His humor, effort, and leadership will be greatly missed in our program but we are very excited to continue to watch him next season as he takes on the challenges of collegiate wrestling.”

Anna Lindemann: Girls Golf @ College of St. Scholastica (Duluth, ND)

Coach Mitch Harmoning: “Anna has worked extremely hard at her golf game. What comes naturally to Anna is her leadership and the caring she shows her teammates. All three will be difficult to replace.”

Keagan Mann: Football at North Dakota Stae College of Science (Whapeton, ND)

Coach Jared Essler: “Keagan will play WR at NDSCS and further his education. This is the same junior college that STMA Class of 2019 Senior Desean Phillips played last year. Keagan loves football and has worked very hard at his craft and I know he will be successful at the next level.”

Drake Siens: Baseball at Gustavus Adolphus College (St. Peter, MN)

Coach Paul Schumm: Drake told me – “I wanna be more of a leader and role model for my teammates. No matter how tough of a game or practice I might’ve had, I gotta have a short memory and pick up the mood in the dugout instead of lower it.” This quote shows the passion that Drake has to be the best he can be. Drake will go on and do some great things with the determination he has.