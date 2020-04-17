Minnesota Golf Courses, Fishing Ready to Roll with Gov’s Announcment

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz signed Executive Order 20-38 today (April 17), bringing some good news for those who enjoy the outdoors. The order allows for safe outdoor recreation for specific activities, including golf and boating.

The Executive Order, which takes effect at 5 a.m. Saturday, April 18, includes opening access fishing, trapping, boating, hiking, biking, golfing and picnicking.

The order also allows for the opening of:

Minnesota state parks, trails and recreation areas,

Wildlife management areas

Scientific and natural areas

State-managed recreational lands

Locally, regionally and privately managed parks and trails

State, regional and local water accesses

Public and private marinas

Public and private golf courses and outdoor driving ranges

Off-road vehicle, snowmobile and watercraft repair shops, sales facilities and showrooms (by appointment only)

Lake service providers to install, repair and remove docks, boat lifts and other water-related equipment to deliver boats

Bait shops for the sale of live bait

Outdoor shooting ranges and game farms

The Executive Order also allows for members of a single household to engage in outdoor sporting activities that don’t allow for social distancing like soccer and basketball, but not individuals from other households.

Among the activities that still aren’t allowed include camping at private or public campgrounds, performances, competitions, team events, tournaments, races, rallies, organized sports, spectator events and events that involve gatherings that would preclude social distancing.

As it pertains to the Wright County Parks and Recreation Department, the open shooting ranges that will be open starting at 5 a.m. Saturday would include archery ranges at Silver Creek/Hasty Park, Riverside Park in Hanover and Clearwater Wayside Park.

All county managed access docks have already been installed and can be used in the following county parks: Bertram (non-motorized access only), Collinwood, Crawford Lake, East Maple Lake, Fairhaven Mill, Limestone Lake, Little Waverly Lake, Moose Lake, Mud Lake and Pleasant Lake.

As with the previous Executive Orders, all parks and trails remain open for their designated uses – hiking, biking, walking, fishing, paddling, relaxing and enjoying nature.

The Executive Order will remain in effect until 11:59 p.m. Sunday, May 3 – coinciding when the current stay at home Executive Order is set to expire or be extended.

To see the full Executive Order, click here.