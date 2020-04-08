Common Legal Questions Surrounding the Coronavirus (COVID-19)

For more than a half century, my firm has advised, represented, and defended businesses big and small. We want to be sure you know that small businesses can count on that steadfast commitment as you navigate these wild and uncharted waters brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. We have committed ourselves to staying on the cutting edge of this shifting landscape, as we adeptly gather information and advise clients concerning contract terms, insurance provisions, department regulations, state and federal legislation, and executive orders.

We have already had the honor of advising clients from diverse industries on a spectrum of issues emanating from the COVID-19 pandemic, including: navigating sensitive leasehold issues and secured financing obligations; interpreting previously inapplicable contract clauses; reviewing insurance policies for coverage relating to COVID-19 related losses; counseling on modified practices for product sales under the current executive order; advising on workforce reduction and employee rights; recommending ways to meet statutory meeting requirements despite social distancing obligations; assessing tax liability; and more. If you are facing decisions or issues regarding which an attorney’s trusted advice would be helpful, please don’t hesitate to reach out to us.

In an effort to provide a baseline of information to consider, we have developed a set of informational memoranda on the most common topics for which our advice has been sought by clients, which you can reference by clicking on the following links and are also available on the opening page of our website www.chestnutcambronne.com:

• Obligations of Employers and Employee Rights Amidst COVID-19

• Employer Frequently Asked Questions about Employees and COVID-19

• Employer Guide to Workforce Reductions Resulting from COVID-19

• Liquor Stores and Breweries Under Minnesota’s Shelter in Place Order

• Restaurant, Bar, Spa, and Public Accommodation Operations Following COVID-19 Shelter in Place Order

We hope these resources prove helpful and if you need legal advice to understand how that information applies to your business or situation, we stand ready to assist. As you know, the firm’s offerings are broad and if anything comes up for which an attorney’s advice or representation would prove helpful, please contact me and I will ensure that you are connected with the right attorney should it be out of my own practice area.

Together, we will see our way through this life-changing world event. Please let us know how we can help.

Jeff O’Brien is an Albertville resident and a partnerwith the Minneapolis-based law firm of Chestnut Cambronne PA. He represents numerous small businesses on a variety of matters. He can be reached at (612) 336-1298 or via email at jobrien@chestnutcambronne.com.