City of St. Michael Opens Playgrounds

The City of St. Michael is moving forward with a city council decision to open community playgrounds, today, April 29, 2020.

It’s a slow step toward “normalcy” in the city, as spring temperatures are sure to draw kids to swings, slides and more.

The city is asking parents and kids to monitor each other and use safe social distancing practices while at the local parks.

Residents should note the decision applies to parks on city property only. The STMA School District has not officially opened playgrounds at schools around the community at this time to the public.