Albertville Lions Make it Official, Albertville Friendly City Days Off in 2020

It has been, perhaps, a foregone conclusion for a couple of weeks, but the Albertville Lions Club and Albertville Friendlly City Days Committee made it official on Monday, April 27.

Albertville Friendly City Days, the community’s – and possibly the greater northwest Twin Cities area’s – official start of summer, has been canceled for 2020.

“With the safety of our participants, vendors and sponsors in mind, the planning committee had no choice but to cancel the popular event that for 32 years marked the start of summer,” said longtime AFCD committee chair – and former Grand Marshal – LeRoy Berning in a statement Monday. “It is with great regret that Albertville Friendly City Days 2020 will be canceled due to the coronavirus.”

Albertville’s signature event will, in all likelihood, be joined by many other events. Delano has been debating the Fourth of July festivities, while many Minneapolis celebrations, including summer concerts and block parties, have been wiped off the calendar for this summer due to the spread of COVID-19.

Berning issued a statement earlier in April stating the event would not be postponed, due to logistical reasons. The city celebration “tour” from June through Fourth of July is packed with weekends in other communities, meaning the only choice would have been to try to go up against another community celebration – or to push into July/August, when many Minnesotans head off for a summer trip.

It’s the first time in the three-decade history of AFCD it has been canceled.

“We look forward to another successful event on June 10 through 13, 2021,” Berning stated.

This story has been updated to include the AFCD committee in the decision-making and planning process.