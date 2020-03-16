St. Michael Dunn Bros. Adjusts Business Operations, Offers Free Lunches to Kids

In an unprecedented move, St. Michael’s Dunn Bos coffee shop will become a drive-thru only operation, an attempt to protect both employees and customers amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Additionally, the St. Michael business will team with Westbridge Community Church to provide lunches to kids in need while St. Michael-Albertville schools are dismissed through March to contain the novel coronavirus.

Those lunches will be available for pick up at the Westbridge Church Parking lot, located on Frankfort Parkway, just east of the St. Michael Catholic Church.

Here’s the letter from business owners to the STMA community:

Dear STMA Community,

We take great pride in providing a safe, clean and comfortable gathering place to everyone that walks through our doors and visits us in our drive-thru – this includes not only our guests, but team members as well.

In response to the current COVID-19 situation and recent school closing announcement throughout Minnesota, we have decided to make the following temporary operating changes to our location beginning Monday, March 16th through Sunday, March 29th to help mitigate any unnecessary exposure:

• We will become a drive-thru only location. Our inside ordering, gathering and dining option will be closed, including use of our conference room

• We will suspend filling any reusable cups or travel mugs