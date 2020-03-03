St. Michael-Albertville Rotary Announces Students of the Month

Homeroom teachers at St. Michael-Albertville High School are always on the lookout for exceptional eleventh-grade students to recommend for STMA’s Rotary Student of the Month program. Local Rotarians select students each month of the school year who embody their motto of “service above self,” with the focus on students in their junior year so the honor can be included in college applications.

For February, the local Rotary club has given this distinction to Favour DonBraye, Faye Roberts, and Faith Valen.

Favour is the son of Lovett and Tam Donbraye. He serves as a freshman mentor as well as on the Ethics/Culture Panel. He participates in Concert and Chamber Choir, Track & Field, and weightlifting. Favour would like to attend college to study mechanical or biomedical engineering and psychology and is considering playing football as well.

Faye, daughter of Dawn and Eric Roberts, is a Courtesy & Respect award winner as well as an academic letter winner. She has achieved All State and All Conference status as a swimmer on the girls swim and dive team. She also serves as a student manager for the boys swim and dive team. Faye plays and teaches piano and enjoys snowboarding in the winter. After high school, Faye would like to swim at the college level while studying exercise science or law.

Faith is the daughter of Andy and Melissa Valen. She has lettered in academics, participated in volleyball, choir, co-curricular choir, and freshman mentoring. Faith has exceeded statewide testing scores and consistently taken advanced courses. She serves her community through a variety of service projects. Faith would like to attend college and work towards a career in the medical field.

“Rotary is very proud to recognize Favour, Faye, and Faith as students of the month,” said Scott Krause, STMA Rotary Club President. “They have demonstrated a commitment to academic excellence and represent the service above self ideals of Rotary. We wish them a successful future.”

Congratulations to the February winners!