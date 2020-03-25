Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz Expected to Give Stay at Home Order at 2 p.m. Wednesday

Reports from various outlets, including advisers to the Governor’s office, are stating that Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz will issue an Executive Order today, Wednesday, March 25 ordering residents to “Stay at Home,” or, in effect, shelter in place.

The state would follow in the footsteps of Wisconsin, Ohio, Michigan and several others that have issued a similar order. Essential businesses, including – but not limited to – grocery stores, gas stations, service stations, pharmacies and, of course, clinics.

Walz will hold a press conference at 2 p.m. Wednesday, a regularly scheduled meeting with the media during the COVID-19 pandemic, and will presumably outline the order and what it will mean for Minnesota communities and businesses.

To date, novel coronavirus has sickened nearly 300 Minnesotans and killed one, with several others in intensive care, including a Wright County man.