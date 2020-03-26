Major Road Closure on Territorial Road Planned as Construction Season Looms

|Crews have returned to work on the I-94 Maple Grove to Clearwater project. MnDOT is using this week to keep residents up-to-date on what you can expect throughout the work zones in the coming weeks. Please plan ahead and give yourself additional time to get to your destination.
Maple Grove to Rogers
Following guidance from state health officials and to prevent further spread of COVID-19, MnDOT crews will maintain social distancing practices while working.
Open houses/public meetings postponed
If residents received a postcard in the mail regarding an upcoming open house for the I-94 Maple Grove to Clearwater project, the event is postponed. For questions about the project, contact the project team at: info@i94-mg-clearwater.com or call 651-456-8205. For more information about postponed events, visit the metro public involvement website.
More about this project from MnDOT
We are making improvements to a 39-mile stretch of I-94 between Maple Grove and Clearwater, which includes more travel lanes, rebuilt bridges, improved drainage and the resurfacing of deteriorating pavement. Additionally, a new interchange is being constructed on I-94 near the city of Dayton. The improvements will reduce congestion, improve safety, improve freight movement, enhance economic vitality and provide a smoother ride for users of I-94. Work will take place between 2019 and 2021.
For more information about this project, visit the I-94 Maple Grove to Clearwater project website at: mndot.gov/i94-mg-clearwater.
Stay connected
Leave a Review or Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.