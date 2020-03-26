Major Road Closure on Territorial Road Planned as Construction Season Looms

Crews have returned to work on the I-94 Maple Grove to Clearwater project. MnDOT is using this week to keep residents up-to-date on what you can expect throughout the work zones in the coming weeks. Please plan ahead and give yourself additional time to get to your destination. Maple Grove to Rogers Overnight lane closures on I-94 in both directions throughout April

Starting Mon, April 6, the four-way intersection at Fletcher Lane and Territorial Road in Rogers will convert to a 3-way temporary signal throughout construction on I-94. Access to northbound Fletcher Lane from the intersection will be closed. The intersection will remain open during construction of the signal

Beginning Mon, April 6, the intersection of Territorial Rd. and Brockton Ln. in Rogers will be closed for the construction of a roundabout until Mon, May 4. Here is how traffic will be detoured during roundabout construction: Detour for EB Territorial Rd. to NB Brockton Ln. N: North on Main St. then east on Industrial Blvd. Detour for SB Brockton Ln.: East on Co. Rd. 81, south on Maple Grove Pkwy. then west on 97th Ave. N Detour for NB Brockton Ln.: East on 97th Ave. N, north on Maple Grove Pkwy. then west on Co. Rd. 81 Detour for EB Territorial Rd. to SB Brockton Ln. N: South on Fletcher Ln., east on 97th Ave. N

Beginning Wed, April 15, the Elm Creek Rest Area in Maple Grove will be closed until Sun, Nov. 1 for site improvements. Following guidance from state health officials and to prevent further spread of COVID-19, MnDOT crews will maintain social distancing practices while working. Open houses/public meetings postponed If residents received a postcard in the mail regarding an upcoming open house for the I-94 Maple Grove to Clearwater project, the event is postponed. For questions about the project, contact the project team at: info@i94-mg-clearwater.com or call 651-456-8205. For more information about postponed events, visit the metro public involvement website. More about this project from MnDOT We are making improvements to a 39-mile stretch of I-94 between Maple Grove and Clearwater, which includes more travel lanes, rebuilt bridges, improved drainage and the resurfacing of deteriorating pavement. Additionally, a new interchange is being constructed on I-94 near the city of Dayton. The improvements will reduce congestion, improve safety, improve freight movement, enhance economic vitality and provide a smoother ride for users of I-94. Work will take place between 2019 and 2021. For more information about this project, visit the I-94 Maple Grove to Clearwater project website at: mndot.gov/i94-mg-clearwater. Stay connected Follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/mndot and Twitter at @mndot

Questions? Inquiries for I-94 between Maple Grove and Rogers, contact: Dave Aeikens at 651-234-7511 or david.aeikens@state.mn.us Inquiries for I-94 between St. Michael and Clearwater, contact: Krista Rydberg at 218-828-5706 or krista.rydberg@state.mn.us Email the project team at: info@i94-mg-clearwater.com Call the project hotline at: 651-456-8205

