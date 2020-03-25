Let’s Eat: New Website Directs Diners to STMA Restaurants Still Serving it Up

Tired of emptying the dishwasher every 12 hours? Run out of bread? Have no more options to feed three quarantined kids?

A new STMA website is here to help.

STMA EATS – created by a former STMA grad, is organized to get information out about restaurants that are still serving the area. Many are offering curbside service, while pizza places and El Bamba are continuing their delivery services.

Also, if you’re a restaurant owner, submit your listing to STMA Eats and they will add information to the site. One restaurant NWCT noticed was missing – Berning’s Millside, which is offering service if you call in. More information can be found on their Facebook Page.