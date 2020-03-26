Editor’s Note: Coronavirus Hits St. Michael Family

From the Editor:
To know Rose Thunder is to admire her.
A mom. A business owner. A true believer in the spirit of giving.
Her husband, Ken, is one of those quiet guys who smiles while his wife shines. A hard worker and great father.
So many of us can relate.
The Thunder family was devastated this week to find Ken is fighting COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
But as Rose made the announcement Wednesday, she was inundated with a community’s love.
You can follow Ken’s journey here, on CaringBridge.
We will also let you know if there are other ways we, as a community, can support the Thunder family through this crisis. If there are things out there we at NWCT can promote – let us know. We can rally from afar.
Even though we are isolated by this crazy pandemic – muddling through something we’ve never experienced – no one goes through this alone.
Especially not the Thunders.
-Mike
