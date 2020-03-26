Editor’s Note: Coronavirus Hits St. Michael Family

From the Editor:

To know Rose Thunder is to admire her.

A mom. A business owner. A true believer in the spirit of giving.

Her husband, Ken, is one of those quiet guys who smiles while his wife shines. A hard worker and great father.

So many of us can relate.

The Thunder family was devastated this week to find Ken is fighting COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

But as Rose made the announcement Wednesday, she was inundated with a community’s love.

You can follow Ken’s journey here, on CaringBridge.

We will also let you know if there are other ways we, as a community, can support the Thunder family through this crisis. If there are things out there we at NWCT can promote – let us know. We can rally from afar.

Even though we are isolated by this crazy pandemic – muddling through something we’ve never experienced – no one goes through this alone.

Especially not the Thunders.

-Mike