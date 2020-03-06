Albertville Resident Creates Art from Loss

Albertville resident Liz Lallak has learned a thing or two about loss over the past year. Two of her best friends died of cancer, her brother died, and several others close to her were diagnosed with cancer, including her mother, mother-in-law, and aunt.

“I just felt like my world was literally crumbling,” Lallak said. “It affected me hard.”

Lallak decided to throw her grief and determination to help others, plus a newfound motivation to live her own life to the fullest, by creating Yarning for Bliss. Her new business, named after Bliss Kelk, one of the friends she recently lost, works with individual customers to create custom works of fiber wall art.

Lallak plans to sell her art and take custom orders at a pop-up art exhibition at the St. Michael Cinema’s Musique Room on Friday, March 13. The event runs from 5-8 p.m.

Part of the proceeds from her sales will go to a nonprofit cancer organization headed up by another Albertville resident, Erin Remme. Remme is living with metastatic breast cancer and has raised over $500,000 for Metavivor, an organization that puts 100 percent of its donations toward metastatic breast cancer research.

Lallak’s original artwork use hoops, yarn and macramé, then combines each piece with its own unique mix of ribbons, hoops and jewels to make her home décor artwork. She has created pieces inspired by several different décor styles, including modern, contemporary, western, farmhouse, bohemian and shabby chic. Her father contributes to the effort by making the wooden bases for her fiber art.

“It is difficult to find art for your home that can truly encapsulate you, your family, your story of who we are and where we have been. Yarning for Bliss understands this connection in a deep and meaningful way,” Yarning for Bliss customer Tiffany Kovaleski said. “Lallak has created a masterpiece that is truly cherished on our wall in our home because it paints the story that says, this…is…us.”

Lallak’s said her yarn art, which she affectionately calls “yart”, turns each piece into a story of an individual or family’s life. She said she uses eco-friendly fibers and partners with a local hemp farm for some of her materials.

Long term, Lallak said she has a goal to unite the STMA community’s arts and humanities and eventually have a brick and mortar art gallery to showcase local artist’s work and talent.