STMA Wrestling Repeats as Third Place Team in State AAA Meet

It’s always good to walk away from the last match as a winner, STMA coaches told their team. Even if that win wasn’t in the duel you were hoping for.
For the second straight season, the Knights wrestling program came up short of its ultimate goal – a spot in the Team Tournament championship, thanks to the Stillwater Ponies.
But, for the second straight season, St. Michael-Albertville rebounded in the third-place match, taking the bronze in Class AAA.
STMA was outstanding in its first match, knocking off Bemidji, the team it faced in last year’s battle for third place. Landon Robideau, who went 3-0 on Thursday and will be a major contender at 106 pounds over the weekend, starting a string of four straight wins for the Knights, and STMA jumped out to a 27-3 lead in the duel. Bemidji rallied with wins in the middle weights, but senior Caleb Leuer, another contender at 160 pounds, swung things back the Knights’ direction with a major decision. Haden Lemonds and Wyatt Lidberg clinched the wins with decisions – Lidberg’s a major, and the Knights were back in the semifinals.
Against Stillwater, things fell apart in the middle. Robideau led off with a win, and STMA actually had an early lead in the duel. But Stillwater won seven of the next eight weight classes and proved to be too much, winning the match fairly handily, 44-15.
Thursday night, it was all blue and gold, as STMA rolled over Owatonna in the state third-place battle. STMA won five of the first six weight classes, and then rolled off four wins in the middle weights as they steamrolled to a 50-19 decision.
Match #1 Championship Bracket
St. Michael-Albertville defeated Bemidji 38-31
- 106 – Landon Robideau (St. Michael-Albertville) over Brody Castonguay (Bemidji) Fall 0:00
- 113 – Caleb Thoennes (St. Michael-Albertville) over Coy Olsen (Bemidji) TF 23-7
- 120 – Jed Wester (St. Michael-Albertville) over JD Kondos (Bemidji) Fall 0:57
- 126 – Isaiah Mlsna (St. Michael-Albertville) over Seth Sisneros (Bemidji) Fall 0:52
- 132 – Joe Hudson (Bemidji) over Travis Smith (St. Michael-Albertville) Dec 13-7
- 138 – Cole Becker (St. Michael-Albertville) over Seth Newby (Bemidji) Maj 9-1
- 145 – Dane Jorgensen (Bemidji) over Jimmy Heil (St. Michael-Albertville) Fall 2:47
- 152 – Thade Osborn (Bemidji) over Jon Mlsna (St. Michael-Albertville) Fall 5:54
- 160 – Carl Leuer (St. Michael-Albertville) over Darren Roth (Bemidji) Maj 13-5
- 170 – Hayden LeMonds (St. Michael-Albertville) over Colton Hinrichs (Bemidji) Dec 8-7
- 182 – Wyatt Lidberg (St. Michael-Albertville) over Clay Olsen (Bemidji) Maj 11-3
- 195 – Justin Nelson (Bemidji) over Owen Vike (St. Michael-Albertville) Fall 1:08
- 220 – Caleb Bahr (Bemidji) over Fletcher Nesbit (St. Michael-Albertville) Maj 9-1
- 285 – Chase Smith (Bemidji) over Toby Dehn (St. Michael-Albertville) Fall 4:22
Match #2 Championship Bracket
Stillwater defeated St. Michael-Albertville 44-15
- 106 – Landon Robideau (St. Michael-Albertville) over Dylan Dauffenbach (Stillwater) TF 23-8
- 113 – Parker Janssen (St. Michael-Albertville) over Elijah Wilson (Stillwater) Dec 6-4
- 120 – Matt Hogue (Stillwater) over Jed Wester (St. Michael-Albertville) Dec 4-2
- 126 – Javon Taschuk (Stillwater) over Isaiah Mlsna (St. Michael-Albertville) Dec 7-3
- 132 – Reid Ballantyne (Stillwater) over Travis Smith (St. Michael-Albertville) Fall 1:27
- 138 – Cole Becker (St. Michael-Albertville) over Kieler Carlson (Stillwater) Dec 6-5
- 145 – Trey Kruse (Stillwater) over Jimmy Heil (St. Michael-Albertville) Fall 1:17
- 152 – Royce Hogue (Stillwater) over Jon Mlsna (St. Michael-Albertville) Maj 11-0
- 160 – Hunter Lyden (Stillwater) over Carl Leuer (St. Michael-Albertville) Dec 6-4
- 170 – Ryder Rogotzke (Stillwater) over Hayden LeMonds (St. Michael-Albertville) TF 15-0
- 182 – Wyatt Lidberg (St. Michael-Albertville) over Antony Tuttle (Stillwater) Maj 13-5
- 195 – Roman Rogotzke (Stillwater) over Owen Vike (St. Michael-Albertville) Fall 3:19
- 220 – Josh Piechowski (Stillwater) over Fletcher Nesbit (St. Michael-Albertville) TF 16-0
- 285 – Andrew Rantila (Stillwater) over Luke Browning (St. Michael-Albertville) TB-1 3-2
Match #3 3rd Place Match
St. Michael-Albertville defeated Owatonna 50-19
- 106 – Landon Robideau (St. Michael-Albertville) over Cael Robb (Owatonna) Maj 11-1
- 113 – Parker Janssen (St. Michael-Albertville) over Owen Thorn (Owatonna) TF 16-0
- 120 – Yves Evillard (Owatonna) over Jed Wester (St. Michael-Albertville) Dec 12-6
- 126 – Isaiah Mlsna (St. Michael-Albertville) over Kanin Hable (Owatonna) Fall 1:49
- 132 – Travis Smith (St. Michael-Albertville) over Chase Dallman (Owatonna) Maj 12-0
- 138 – Cole Becker (St. Michael-Albertville) over Jacob Reinardy (Owatonna) Maj 12-4
- 145 – Jerez Autridge (Owatonna) over Jon Mlsna (St. Michael-Albertville) Maj 14-4
- 152 – Landen Johnson (Owatonna) over Ken Stahl (St. Michael-Albertville) Fall 1:45
- 160 – Carl Leuer (St. Michael-Albertville) over Hudson Aase (Owatonna) Fall 2:40
- 170 – Jonah Hayes (St. Michael-Albertville) over Kaden Nelson (Owatonna) Maj 13-4
- 182 – Wyatt Lidberg (St. Michael-Albertville) over Matt Seykora (Owatonna) TF 20-5
- 195 – Owen Vike (St. Michael-Albertville) over Ethan Stockwell (Owatonna) Fall 1:56
- 220 – Toby Dehn (St. Michael-Albertville) over Luke Effertz (Owatonna) Fall 1:42
- 285 – Isaiah Noeldner (Owatonna) over Luke Browning (St. Michael-Albertville) Fall 1:38
Leave a Review or Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.