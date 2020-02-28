STMA Wrestling Repeats as Third Place Team in State AAA Meet

It’s always good to walk away from the last match as a winner, STMA coaches told their team. Even if that win wasn’t in the duel you were hoping for.

For the second straight season, the Knights wrestling program came up short of its ultimate goal – a spot in the Team Tournament championship, thanks to the Stillwater Ponies.

But, for the second straight season, St. Michael-Albertville rebounded in the third-place match, taking the bronze in Class AAA.

STMA was outstanding in its first match, knocking off Bemidji, the team it faced in last year’s battle for third place. Landon Robideau, who went 3-0 on Thursday and will be a major contender at 106 pounds over the weekend, starting a string of four straight wins for the Knights, and STMA jumped out to a 27-3 lead in the duel. Bemidji rallied with wins in the middle weights, but senior Caleb Leuer, another contender at 160 pounds, swung things back the Knights’ direction with a major decision. Haden Lemonds and Wyatt Lidberg clinched the wins with decisions – Lidberg’s a major, and the Knights were back in the semifinals.

Against Stillwater, things fell apart in the middle. Robideau led off with a win, and STMA actually had an early lead in the duel. But Stillwater won seven of the next eight weight classes and proved to be too much, winning the match fairly handily, 44-15.

Thursday night, it was all blue and gold, as STMA rolled over Owatonna in the state third-place battle. STMA won five of the first six weight classes, and then rolled off four wins in the middle weights as they steamrolled to a 50-19 decision.

