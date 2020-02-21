Statewide Caucuses Set for Feb. 25

For the first time in state history, Minnesota is going to be part of the “Super Tuesday” Presidential Nomination Primary, set for Tuesday, March 3.
However, those who are politically active still have the opportunity to attend local caucuses on Tuesday, Feb. 25, as the state’s major parties make state and local decisions heading into the 2020 Election.
Caucuses will be held throughout the state starting at 7 p.m. For those who are interested in attending the caucus for your chosen political party, the Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State has a link on its website to help residents unsure of where their local party caucus will be held to find the appropriate caucus location.
The webpage will instruct individuals to type in their street address and the locations for the four major parties on the 2020 ballot – Republican, Democrat, Grass Roots/Legalize Cannabis and Legalize Marijuana Now – will be available.
There has been the misconception that the caucuses would be eliminated with the switch to the Presidential Nomination Primary. However, the primary is operated by the State of Minnesota, while caucuses are meetings run by the individual political parties. They will still serve the same function as they always have, including endorsing candidates, selecting delegates and setting the goals and priorities for the party platforms.
