Republican Novotny Tops Hobot in Special Election

As expected, Minnesota Republicans just shouted “next man up” in the wake of Nick Zerwas’ retirement, sending Sherburne County Deputy Paul Novotny to the State Legislature with a win in Tuesday, Feb. 4’s special election.

Novotny topped challenger and endorsed DFL candidate Chad Hobot 1,983 to 1,141, taking about 63 percent of the votes.

Zerwas, who represented his home area of Elk River – as well as Big Lake and Otsego – in the Minnesota State Legislature for much of the past decade, resigned from his seat, according to an announcement released in November, due to health reasons and an effort to spend more time with family. The former legislator’s last day was Friday, Dec. 6, 2019.

The DFL endorsed candidate Chad Hobot, who filed in Sherburne County early last month.

Sherburne County Deputy Paul Novotny was victorious in a January primary election and served as the GOP candidate in the election.

The special election for District 30A included about 40,000 voters from the cities of Otsego, Elk River and Big Lake.

Novotny will be sworn in when the Minnesota Legislative Session begins early next month.