Recent Wright County Arrests: St. Michael Theft, Multiple DWI Arrests

The Wright County Sheriff’s Office has logged the following arrests and incidents for the week fo Feb. 17-24. Those named have been arrested on the charges listed. It does not indicate a judgement or verdict of guilty on these charges.

On February 17, Kenneth Loyd Billings, 32, of White Bear Lake, was arrested in St. Michael on the charge of theft.

On February 17, Brian George Condon, 53, of Delano, was arrested in Delano on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.

On February 17, Rodney Dean Cain, 62, of Silver Lake, was arrested in Winsted on Wright County warrants for driving after cancellation inimical to public safety violations.

On February 17, Daniel Alexander Kisling, 22, of Waite Park, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County court order for 3rd degree DWI violations.

On February 17, Joseph Jerome Emerson Curtis, 42, of Brooklyn Park, was arrested in Dakota County on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and counterfeiting of currency violations.

On February 18, Jessie Ann Swafford, 32, of Milaca, was arrested in Sherburne County on a Wright County warrant for false information to law enforcement and a Hennepin County warrant for theft.

On February 18, Tyler Austin Norton, 18, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on a Wright County apprehension and detention order for 1st degree criminal sexual conduct violations.

On February 18, George Edward Gilliver, 33, of St. Michael, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.

On February 18, Paul Raheem Reeves, 27, of Eagan, was arrested in Dakota County on a Wright County warrant for theft by swindle and a Hennepin County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.

On February 18, Keith Thomas Painter, 37, of Rockford, was arrested in Rockford on a Hennepin County warrant for terroristic threats.

On February 18, William Joseph Stuhr, 58, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of 2nd degree DWI.

On February 18, Levi Ray Colton Miller, 18, of Howard Lake, was arrested in Howard Lake on an Otter Tail County warrant for 1st degree aggravated robbery.

On February 18, Ryan Scott Rabenberg, 29, of Mound, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of 2nd degree DWI.

On February 19, Dustyn Stephen Bruch, 42, of Robbinsdale, was arrested in Buffalo on Wright County warrants for interference with a 911 call and disorderly conduct violations.

On February 19, Robert Steven Oberaigner, 55, of Waverly, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County apprehension and detention order for 3rd degree criminal sexual conduct violations.

On February 19, Shane Elvin Pfeifer, 39, of Maple Lake, was arrested in Maple Lake on a Hubbard County warrant for disorderly conduct.

On February 19, Gage Patrick Collins, 29, of St. Cloud, was arrested in Buffalo on Wright County warrants for 1st degree burglary and check forgery violations.

On February 19, Anthony Joseph Inscore, 37, of Black River Falls, WI, was arrested in Jackson County, WI on Wright County warrants for 1st degree sale of a controlled substance.

On February 19, Richard Howard Knudson, 53, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for repeated harassment violations.

On February 19, Hiawatha Austin, 69, of Minnetonka, was arrested in St. Michael on the charge of violation of a domestic abuse no contact order.

On February 19, Joanne Elizabeth Saman Neft, 31, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.

On February 19, Nichole Marie Gruenke, 30, of St. Cloud, was arrested in Sherburne County on Wright County warrants for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and storing methamphetamine paraphernalia in the presence of a child violations.

On February 19, Austin Douglas Benjamin Rau, 30, of St. Anthony, was arrested in Otsego on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.

On February 20, Keegan Oliver Winter, 21, of Waite Park, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for under 21 consumption of alcohol violations.

On February 20, Gregory Mark Greene, 51, of Otsego, was arrested in Buffalo on an Anoka County warrant for drug violations.

On February 20, Thomas Ronald Signorelli, 54, of Otsego, was arrested in Albertville on a MN Department of Corrections warrant for a parole violation.

On February 20, George Ogenche Obiri, 21, of St. Michael, was arrested in St. Michael on a Wright County apprehension and detention order for 3rd degree criminal sexual conduct violations.

On February 20, Zachary John Mengelkoch, 20, of Delano, was arrested in Delano on the charge of possession of pornographic work.

On February 20, Caeleb Thane Hudson, 20, of Edina, was arrested in Otsego on an Anoka County warrant for dangerous weapons.

On February 20, Brenden James Hickman, 20, of Montrose, was arrested in Montrose on the charge of domestic assault.

On February 20, Russell Wesley Hanson, 24, of Cokato, was arrested in Clearwater on a MN Department of Corrections warrant for a parole violation.

On February 20, Brittian Emperial Hollie, 33, of Apple Valley, was arrested in Clearwater on the charge of violation of an order for protection.

On February 21, Meghann A. Meyer, 27, of Princeton, was arrested in Otsego on Wright County warrants for violation of an order for protection.

On February 21, Ruby Lynn Kennedy, 43, of Clear Lake, was arrested in Annandale on the charge of driving after cancellation inimical to public safety.

On February 21, Richard Raymond Probst, 26, Howard Lake, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for 4th degree DWI violations.

On February 21, Noah Andrew Hartfiel, 19, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on Wright County warrants for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and trespassing violations.

On February 21, Kelley Leighton Estes, 34, of Cokato, was arrested in Cokato on the charges of 2nd degree and domestic assault and a Wright County warrant for 2nd degree assault violations.

On February 21, George Calvin Hester, 56, of Otsego, was arrested in Otsego on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.

On February 21, Sarah Jane Peterson, 28, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of violating a harassment restraining order.

On February 21, Louis Edward McCaleb, 18, of Big Lake, was arrested in Monticello Township on a Hennepin County warrant for theft and a Stearns County warrant for false information to law enforcement.

On February 21, Jordan Alexander Blaskowski, 26, of Willmar, was arrested in Cokato on the charge of violation of an order for protection.

On February 21, Cody Michael Kuzina, 30, of Big Lake, was arrested in Sherburne County on the charges of fleeing law enforcement and 3rd degree DWI.

On February 22, Heather Renea Prince, 18, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of 3rd degree DWI refusal to test.

On February 22, Marlene Jane Reddig-Taylor, 58, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on the charges of 3rd degree sale of a controlled substance, 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and introduction of a controlled substance into a correctional facility.

On February 22, Joseph Steward Barse, 27, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.

On February 22, Lisa Marie Vang Reddig, 38, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of violation of an order for protection and a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.

On February 22, Paul Dean Schonebaum, 61, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on the charges of domestic assault by strangulation, 5th degree criminal sexual conduct and 3rd degree assault.

On February 22, Steven Ray L. Sanchez, 31, of Big Lake, was arrested in Monticello on the charges of theft and possession of burglary tools.

On February 22, Oscar Orbe Valdovino, 46, of St. Paul, was arrested in St. Michael on a Dakota County warrant for domestic assault.

On February 22, Nathan Lyle Rasmussen, 33, of Maple Lake, was arrested in Monticello on an Anoka County warrant for weapons violations.

On February 23, Dylan Daniel Triplett, 27, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.

On February 23, Robert Thomas Gapinksi, 49, of Clearwater, was arrested in Clearwater on the charge of violation of an order for protection.

On February 23, Abdallah Borner, 29, of Buffalo, was arrested in St. Michael on the charge of false information to law enforcement and Hennepin County warrants for false information to law enforcement.

On February 23, Tarah Jolene Kammerer, 36, of Buffalo, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.

On February 24, Bryan Curtis Herbst, 40, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.

There were 44 Property Damage Accidents, 5 Personal Injury Accidents, 5 Hit and Run Accidents and 7 Car Deer Accidents, 1 Motor Vehicle Accident Fatality.

There were 6 arrests for DWI, No Underage Consumption arrests, 2 School Bus Stop Arm Violations and 104 tickets for miscellaneous traffic violations reported this week.