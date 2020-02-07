More Interstate 94 Construction Set for Feb. 10

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is planning for additional lane closures on Interstate 94 heading into the week of Feb. 10.

“We still have some surveying work to do on I-94 so we are going to extend the lane closure another four days. Motorists should watch for single-lane closures on westbound I-94 from Weaver Lake Rd. in Maple Grove to Hwy 101 in Rogers,” a department spokesperson said via press release Friday, Feb. 7.

The lane closures are scheduled from 6 a.m. to noon daily starting Mon, Feb. 10 through Thu, Feb. 13.

The closures are necessary as crews begin to prepare work areas for the 2020 construction season.

Please plan ahead and give yourself additional time.

MnDOT will improve 39-mile stretch of I-94 between Maple Grove and Clearwater, which includes more travel lanes, rebuilt bridges, improved drainage and the resurfacing of deteriorating pavement. Additionally, a new interchange is being constructed on I-94 near the city of Dayton. The improvements will reduce congestion, improve safety, improve freight movement, enhance economic vitality and provide a smoother ride for users of I-94. Work will take place between 2019 and 2021.

For more information about this project, visit the I-94 Maple Grove to Clearwater project website at mndot.gov/i94-mg-clearwater.

