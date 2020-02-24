Minneapolis Greenhouse Owner Identified as Crow-Hassan Plane Crash Victim

A Minneapolis-based gardening business has identified their longtime owner as the pilot and lone occupant of the plane that crashed in Crow Hassan Park near St. Michael on Saturday, Feb. 22.

Wagner Garden Centers – owned by the Wagner family since 1901 – said owner Scott Wagner was the man killed in the accident after his plane crashed 11 minutes after taking off from Flying Cloud Airport in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

Local and government officials are still investigating Saturday’s crash, which happened shortly after 11 a.m. Skies were clear in the area, so weather was not considered to be a factor in the accident.

The NTSB is assisting the FAA, Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office personnel and other local agencies.

The wreckage has been removed from the park and is being looked over in an undisclosed location.