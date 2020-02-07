Hit the Ice for St. Michael Lions Fishing Contest

A February tradition is already here. The St. Michael Lions invite everyone out to Beebe Lake Saturday, Feb. 8, for the return of the Annual Ice Fishing contest.

The day is filled with fishing and prizes, including a $500 cash, a Green Mountain smoker/grill, a Yeti Cooler, and bragging rights over all of your fishing buddies.

Tickets are $5 per hole for those 16 and under, and $10 per hole for those 17 and up. There is a maximum of two holes per fisher/angler. Advance tickets are available at Dehmer’s Meats and Hardware Hank, both in St. Michael.

Action starts promptly at noon on Saturday and continues until 3 p.m. Raffle tickets will be sold throughout the day, featuring ice fishing gear big and small, with grand prize being a “Nanook” fish house from Clam.

Coolers are welcome, and the Lions will have concessions available on the ice.

The weather looks like it’s going to be sunny and a bit chilly, with a high forecast of 17 degrees. Winds will be under 10 mph.

The day will also feature a visit from the KRWC AM Road Show (as they broadcast live) and help from the St. Michael area Boy Scouts.

Set the hook!