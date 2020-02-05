‘Get Busy Living’ – Cancer Awareness Night Raises Thousands at STMA

St. Michael-Albertville’s girls’ basketball team kept up their winning ways, while the Buffalo boys’ team used a huge second half to knock off the Knights. But it wasn’t the results on the basketball scoreboard that drew the biggest cheers at STMA High School on Tuesday night.

It was the number on the big, cardboard check at the end.

Together, STMA’s basketball teams – from varsity to youth programs – raised more than $10,000 for the Wurst family. Tom and Paula Wurst are longtime members of the STMA community – Paula has taught in the school district for two decades. And now, Tom is in the fight of his life against Stage IV colon cancer.

“It’s a night for community, for basketball, and for everyone to come together,” said girls’ coach Kent Hamre about the Cancer Awareness Night Event. “It’s something we started a few years ago, and gradually more and more people have come on board. We appreciate Buffalo High, the youth programs at STMA, and all of the families that have really stepped forward and made donations year after year for supporting what we do. And it all goes to our friends and family here in STMA.”

Here’s a look at the pre-game video for the 2020 Cancer Awareness Night:

For more information on Tom’s battle against this horrible disease, you can visit his CaringBridge page.